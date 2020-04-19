COVID-19: Cop Dies in MP, CM Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, 19 April mourned the death of a 41- year-old police officer from the coronavirus infection and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his kin and the post of sub-inspector for his wife.

Chouhan tweeted that the inspector sacrificed his life in the battle against the outbreak.

“He was undergoing treatment at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore and recently (after the treatment of COVID-19) he tested negative and this was good news for us. But at 2 am late last night, the sad news of his death was received suddenly,” Chouhan said in a tweet.