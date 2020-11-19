Anil Vij to Take Trial Dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Friday
Covaxin is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is being developed by Bharat Biotech.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, 19 November, took to Twitter to announce that he would be administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday, adding that he had volunteered to take it.
The minister further said that it would take place at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and the state Health Department.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
