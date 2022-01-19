Court Rejects Suspended IPS Officer’s Bail Plea in Disproportionate Assets Case

A special court on Tuesday, 18 January, rejected the bail application filed by suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, and sent him to 14-day judicial remand.

Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Raipur Leena Agrawal rejected Singh’s bail application and sent him to 14-day judicial remand, defence lawyer Kamlesh Pandey said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) produced Singh in the court as his police custody remand (PCR) had ended on Tuesday.