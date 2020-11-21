Court Grants Bail to Delhi Riots Case Accused Gulfisha Fatima
Fatima was arrested for her involvement in the Jaffrabad and Seelampur protests against CAA on 9 April.
Twenty-eight-year-old Gulfisha Fatima, an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused in the investigation for the north-east Delhi riots, has been granted bail by the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.
Fatima was arrested for her involvement in the Jaffrabad and Seelampur protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in April.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat announced the bail on 21 November under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the grounds that the accused furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000.
The bail for FIR number 50 against her at the Jaffrabad Police Station, has been granted under further conditions that the accused shall not leave the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi, not indulge in criminal activity of any kind and attend all court hearings as directed.
“We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” the judge stated regarding the larger conspiracy case involving charges of UAPA against Fatima, which is being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi’s Crime Branch.
The judge also considered the defence’s submission that the bail be granted on grounds of parity with co-accused Pinjra Tod activists, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail in September.
