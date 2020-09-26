Mathura Mosque Illegal: ‘Friend’ of Lord Krishna Moves Local Court

A suit has been filed in a local Mathura court on behalf of Hindu Deity, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman, seeking to reclaim ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhumi land as well the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid located right next to the Shri Krishna temple complex at Mathura, reported Bar & Bench.

The suit was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihorti, who calls himself the ‘next friend’ of Lord Krishna, as well as six other devotees of the deity.

Seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid, the suit says that the structure was built following illegal encroachment.