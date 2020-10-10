Gauhati HC Slams Govt For Operating Detention Centres as Jails  

The high court order said that the Supreme Court had clearly provided that the detainees are kept at an appropriate place with restricted movement pending their deportation and repatriation and the places where they are to be kept may be detention centres but they must have the basic facilities of electricity, water and hygiene besides appropriate security.



The HC said that the Union Home Ministry had in March 2012 asked all the state governments that pending acquisition of land and construction of buildings, the state governments may consider hiring suitable accommodations for the purpose and further in case of non-availability of government buildings, the state governments may look at hiring private buildings.