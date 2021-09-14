'Country Belongs to All': JD(U) Lalan Singh Slams Yogi for 'Abba Jaan' Remark

With less than six months to polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “abba jaan” remark has taken centre stage in state politics, with JD(U) president Lalan Singh slamming the CM, asserting that the country belong to everyone be it any religion, reported PTI.

"Terms like 'unity in diversity' are used for our country. The country belongs to all. No remarks should me made that harm the country," reported PTI, quoting Singh.

Singh also slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his remarks allegedly aimed at Bhojpuri and Maghai speaking people in Uttar Pradesh, saying that “everybody has a right to settle in whichever part of the country they like”.