Mummy Vaa: Video of Child Calling For Her Nurse Mother Goes Viral

Assuring that he would look into the concerns of healthcare workers raised by Sugandha during the telephone conversation, Yediyurappa in the letter said that resolving these issues was the government's priority, and that he will personally look into it once the COVID-19 situation came under control, the release said.

So far, eight coronavirus cases have been reported in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

(This article was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)