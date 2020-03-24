Around 30,000 Abroad-Returned People Quarantined in Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 24 March, said that around 30,000 NRIs or the people who recently returned from abroad have been quarantined to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

His statement came after Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu wrote to the Centre demanding an assistance of Rs.150 crore to boost the health infrastructure to tackle rising cases of coronavirus after the arrival of 90,000 people from abroad.

In an official statement, the CM said over 94,000 came from abroad in the recent days. Most have been tracked and around 30,000 placed under isolation.