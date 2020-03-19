List of Places Shut down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in India
Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month. Till now, the total number of positive cases in India has reached to 166. Total positive cases of Indians around the world has crossed the 400 mark.
The government is taking precautionary measures by closing places of mass gathering like cinemas, malls, schools, colleges, clubs and all the monuments and sites under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) including the Taj Mahal.
Places Shutdown Due To Coronavirus Outbreak in India
Sukhna Lake
In view of the increasing threat of Corona virus, the Chandigarh administration has stopped the boating services at Sukhna Lake till 31 March as well as the amusement park adjacent to it. However the administration has not stopped the walking track and the lake's restaurant will also remain open.
Taj Mahal
The Ministry of Culture has instructed that Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, will be closed till 31 March. Last time Taj Mahal was shut was in the year 1978, during the floods. Before that it was also shut during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and World War II in 1942.
Red Fort
Red Fort will remain closed till 31 March, as per the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.
Statue of Unity
Tourists will not be able to see the world's highest statue 'Statue of Unity'. The state government has stopped bookings for tourists. Now tourists will have to wait till the end of March.
Ajanta Ellora Caves
The government has also closed world heritage site 'Ajanta Ellora Caves' for the general public to avoid mass tourist gathering amid coronavirus outbreak in India.
Qutub Minar
The charm around Delhi's historic Qutub Minar is over for the time being as the government has currently closed it for the general public to avoid mass gathering and promote social distancing.
Humayun's Tomb
Humayun's tomb will also be closed for tourists till 31 March.
Hawa Mahal
In order to reduce the spreading of COVID-19 in India, the Rajasthan government has closed monuments like Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort for the general public.
Khajuraho
Khajuraho, a group of Hindu and Jain temples located in Chhatarpur, has banned the entry of the general public amid coronavirus scare.
Konark Sun Temple
Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is an international tourist destination and for the time being, the government has stopped the entry of the general public due to coronavirus scare.
Mahabalipuram
The famous places of pilgrimage Mahabalipuram of Tamil Nadu will also be closed till 31 March.
