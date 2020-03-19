List of Places Shut down Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in India

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month. Till now, the total number of positive cases in India has reached to 166. Total positive cases of Indians around the world has crossed the 400 mark.

The government is taking precautionary measures by closing places of mass gathering like cinemas, malls, schools, colleges, clubs and all the monuments and sites under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) including the Taj Mahal.