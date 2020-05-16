In a significant revamp of country defence production policy, the government of India on Saturday, 16 May, announced measures to streamline the procurement of weapons and platforms for the Indian Armed Forces.Three major changes, aimed at the making to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and maintaining the standard of production, were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the fourth day of mega reform and relief announcements amid the coronavirus pandemic.1. Ban on Import of Certain WeaponsSitharaman announced that India would stop importing weapons that can be produced indigenously. She said the government would notify a list of weapons and platforms for an import ban; this would also allow the import bill to be reduced considerably.However, the weapons in the import ban list would be purchased from Indian producers only if they meet the standards of the Indian Armed Forces. Stress will also be laid on procurement of spares which are made in India, the minister said.Before the speed of the coronavirus, India was in the world arm’s market to buy 114 fighter planes and Rs 1,000 crore worth weapons for the special forces.2. Increase in Foreign Direct InvestmentIn another significant change in the country’s defence production, the finance minister announced that companies abroad would be able to invest up to a maximum 79 percent in defence manufacturing in India – up from 49 percent. The higher foreign direct investment (FDI) limit on defence manufacturing is under the automatic route, for which government approval is not required, the finance minister said.3. Corporatisation of Ordnance FactoryAs the decision to limits imports had raised concerns on efficiency and quality of supplies. To address the issue, the government has announced the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, with the finance minister reiterating there won't be privatisation of the board.She said the aim is to ensure ordnance factories in India are better managed so that they can be listed on the stock market. This step is also aimed to address the concern of board producing substandard products supplied to the armed forces.This move would put the spotlight on the two defence industrial corridors opened by the government in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of indigenous defence production.