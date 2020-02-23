Coronavirus: 4 More Indians on Ship Test Positive,Total up to 12

Nearly 200 Israeli pupils were ordered to begin a two-week quarantine from Sunday, 23 February, after having come into contact with South Korean tourists who contracted the coronavirus, the education ministry said, as per AFP reports.

South Korean members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus toured Israeli sites between February 8-15 and upon their return home 18 of them were discovered to be infected with the virus.

Israel's health ministry urged people who might have encountered them to self-quarantine, including 180 pupils and 19 staff from three separate schools who it said had close contact with the South Korean visitors.