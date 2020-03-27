Amit Shah Asks CMs to Look Into the Exodus of Migrant Workers

“The home minister has spoken to some of the chief ministers and asked them to look into the matter,” she told a press conference in Delhi.

There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their workplaces in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away, facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers are left with no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Srivastava said the home ministry has asked the states and union territories to prevent large-scale movement of migrants during lockdown.