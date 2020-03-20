COVID-19: Odisha CM Urges PM to Postpone Census Exercise

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, 20 March, sought postponement of the Census exercise and related activities scheduled to begin on 1 April in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the central government should take an appropriate decision "in the interest of people".

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said mobilisation of field functionaries for Census 2021 and updation of the National Population Register across the country will pose a great health risk.

"As mobilisation for Census and other concerned activities shall pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well, I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities in the country," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media.