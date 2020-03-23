Take Action Against Those Harassing People From Northeast: MHA

The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.

The ministry's communication comes a day after a woman from Manipur alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said it had come to its notice that people from the Northeast have been facing harassment after the occurrence of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.