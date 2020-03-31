SC Tells Centre to Ensure Supplies for 6.6 Lakh People in Shelters
Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 March, asked the Centre to ensure that migrant workers and others housed in shelters because of the coronavirus lockdown are provided sufficient food, water, medicine and beds, and also to take steps to identify and treat those affected by COVID-19 among them.
The apex court was hearing petitions by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal – via video conferencing – which had asked for directions to the central government to address the problems of migrant workers across the country as a result of the 21-day lockdown.
The Centre submitted a status report to the judges on Tuesday detailing all the measures that had been taken to alleviate the problems of migrant workers, daily-wage workers and the homeless during the crisis.
SC Asks Centre to Take Measures to Tackle Fake News
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained all the steps taken by the Centre to tackle the pandemic, and suggested that there was no need for directions from the court as measures were being taken by the Centre and through directions to state governments to ensure there was no hardship.
During the hearing, he informed the court that according to the information provided to the Centre, over 6.6 lakh people (including migrant workers) have been housed in temporary accommodation already, and that migrant workers are no longer on the road.
He also informed the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao that 22.88 lakh people are being provided food.
Supreme Court asked the Centre to set up a portal within 24 hours for dissemination of real-time information on the coronavirus pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
The top court, which observed that the panic will destroy more lives than the virus, asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants, who are in shelter homes across the country.
High Courts Can Still Take UP Cases About Plight of Migrants
After advocate Rashmi Bansal informed the court about the incident in Bareilly on Monday where migrant workers waiting to enter the district were sprayed with chemical disinfectant, the Centre told the apex court that the suggestion to sprinkle water and chemicals on migrants to sanitise them does not work scientifically and is not the right way.
The top court, which refused to restrain the High Courts from taking up the issue of migrants, noted that they may be able to monitor the issue more closely.
The bench also asked the Centre to look into the letter petitions filed by Kerala MP from Kasaragod constituency Rajmohan Unnithan and one filed by a MP from West Bengal on the issues related to coronavirus.
The bench asked the Centre to ensure that duties of managing the shelter homes, where migrants are being housed, are entrusted to volunteers and not to the police and there should not be any use of force or intimidation.
The matter has now been adjourned to 7 April.
(With inputs from PTI.)
