SC Tells Centre to Ensure Supplies for 6.6 Lakh People in Shelters

Supreme Court on Tuesday, 31 March, asked the Centre to ensure that migrant workers and others housed in shelters because of the coronavirus lockdown are provided sufficient food, water, medicine and beds, and also to take steps to identify and treat those affected by COVID-19 among them.

The apex court was hearing petitions by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal – via video conferencing – which had asked for directions to the central government to address the problems of migrant workers across the country as a result of the 21-day lockdown.

The Centre submitted a status report to the judges on Tuesday detailing all the measures that had been taken to alleviate the problems of migrant workers, daily-wage workers and the homeless during the crisis.