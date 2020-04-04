‘Their Need Pushes My Fear Away’: Volunteers At Work In Delhi

The Quint accompanied volunteers of NGOs, Karwan e Mohabbat and Yuva Halla Bol to various parts of Delhi in their mission to distribute food to the thousands who have been left hungry, homeless and jobless due to India’s ongoing lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Lakhs of migrant labourers tried to return home immediately after the lockdown was announced on 24 March. While a few succeeded, many have been left stranded and are now struggling to make ends meet.