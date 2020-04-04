‘Their Need Pushes My Fear Away’: Volunteers At Work In Delhi
The Quint accompanied volunteers of NGOs, Karwan e Mohabbat and Yuva Halla Bol to various parts of Delhi in their mission to distribute food to the thousands who have been left hungry, homeless and jobless due to India’s ongoing lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.
Lakhs of migrant labourers tried to return home immediately after the lockdown was announced on 24 March. While a few succeeded, many have been left stranded and are now struggling to make ends meet.
Some got shelter and food from their employer but no money.
Govt Should Take More Initiative
With Karwan e Mohabbat team we went to Kashmiri Gate in Delhi to distribute food to rickshaw pullers and the homeless. One of the volunteers told us that they felt the government should take more initiative and reach out to people who are in need.
“How much can we help people? We can reach out to 1,000-2,000 people, but the government has the power and other resources and it can do a lot. I think there are many labourers who do not have food and ration. And it is the responsibility of the government to reach them.”Deepak, Volunteer, Karwan e Mohabbat
Karwan e Mohabbat is also distributing dry rations kits and have so far identified around 4,000 families of daily wage workers. These kits would be enough for a family of four for up to 10 days, said a volunteer. The organisation wishes to expand its reach across India, we’re told.
Volunteers Risking Their Lives to Serve Society
Volunteers have been taking all necessary precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus themselves. They have also been making efforts to maintain social distancing while distributing food. Most are also living in isolation.
“The biggest challenge for me is when I reach my home. I remove my clothes outside my house (in the lawn), I take a bath in hot water, sanitise myself and then lock myself in a separate room. It is a virus which can infect us anywhere. That’s why we isolate ourselves.”Surendra Kohli, Volunteer, Yuva Halla Bol
While social work is always commendable, these volunteers have been going above and beyond to ensure no one goes hungry. Just like our healthcare workers and doctors, who are risking their lives everyday while battling coronavirus, they are the heroes of our society.
