Magic Show Cheers Migrant Workers, But Survival Woes Remain

Some of the workers had no choice but to return to their villages as they had been asked to leave by their employers. Many of them had been detained at Delhi's borders with Haryana and UP.

As each shared their story, it was clear that the one thing they all wanted was to go back home. They were also frustrated because they were not getting much clarity from the authorities about when the lockdown would end, and when they would be allowed to leave this temporary shelter in Delhi.

