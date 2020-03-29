Lockdown Leaves 100 Workers from Jharkhand Stranded in Chennai

Ajay hails from Dogchchi village of Malparatpur Panchayat in Godda district. He came to Chennai this January after a two-month break.

He said that 100 people live in 25 rooms in the block where they are currently living. The rent for a room is Rs 2000-3000. The total rent for 25 rooms is about 60,000. “If there is no work, then there is no income, in this situation, where will we get the money to pay rent?” he said.