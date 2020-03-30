‘Give Alcohol With Prescription,’ Says Kerala CM; IMA Hits Out

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 30 March, directed the Excise Departnent to provide liquor to those with 'prescription from doctors'.

The alcohol ban during the coronavirus lockdown in the state has killed more people than the novel virus itself. Over the past one week, at least seven incidents of suicide were reported across Kerala.

India has been forced to go dry in the wake of the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. There are over 900 active cases in the country, as on Monday, 30 March.