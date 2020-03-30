‘Give Alcohol With Prescription,’ Says Kerala CM; IMA Hits Out
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 30 March, directed the Excise Departnent to provide liquor to those with 'prescription from doctors'.
The alcohol ban during the coronavirus lockdown in the state has killed more people than the novel virus itself. Over the past one week, at least seven incidents of suicide were reported across Kerala.
India has been forced to go dry in the wake of the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. There are over 900 active cases in the country, as on Monday, 30 March.
‘Should Be Treated Scientifically’
The Kerala Chapter of Indian Medical Association has issued a strong statement, saying that writing a liquor prescription can result in the cancellation off the right to treatment, reported ANI.
The Indian Medical Association too said that the doctors are under "no legal obligation" to provide a prescription for alcohol.
"Scientific treatment should be given to those who have alcohol withdrawal symptoms. It can be treated in homes or hospitals with medicines. But it is not scientifically acceptable to offer alcohol yo them," the IMA said in a statement.
Kerala is one of the worst affected states with at least 187 coronavirus positive cases, as on 30 March.
(With inputs from ANI.)
