In a positive development for Karnataka, the total number of recovered coronavirus patients became higher than those currently undergoing treatment, as of Monday, 4 May.As per the figures released by the department of health and family welfare, 321 people have been discharged from various hospitals across the state, and there are 302 active COVID-19 cases in the state.Currently, the total number of cases in the state is 651. A breakup of these cases shows 49.30 percent of discharges, 46.39 percent active cases and 4.31 percent deaths in the state.In the case of Bengaluru, one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots, 75 patients have recovered so far, and only 68 people remain under treatment.Similarly, in Mysore, which reported a large cluster, only 11 patients remain in hospital. Out of 88 cases reported in the districts, 77 have recovered.However, due to cluster breakout in Davangere district, Karnataka reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Out these 37, Davangere district accounts for 22 patients. This increase takes the total number of cases reported in the state to 651.On Monday, 18 contacts of a 35-year-old staff nurse at the government hospital tested positive for the virus. The index patient, a nurse at the community health centre (CHC) in Davangere city's Azad Nagar had tested positive on 29 April.Minister S Suresh Kumar said that she had attended a wedding in north Karnataka and it is suspected that she got the virus from there. Some 37 primary contacts were initially identified, including 12 members of the nurse's family. So far, 330 other primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined at a government-designated quarantine centre.As on 4 May, 79,193 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Karnataka, with an average of around 5,000 tests.