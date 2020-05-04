India on Monday, 4 May, entered the third phase of its lockdown which will last for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. While many restrictions will continue in the red zones, certain relaxations have been granted in orange and green zones, where less number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded.According to the Health Ministry data, the country has a total of 40,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 28,070 active cases, 1,306 deaths, 10,886 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the US has climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, as per a tally by Johns Hopkins University, reported news agency AFP.The Home Ministry announced the extension of the lockdown on Friday, with different guidelines issued for red, orange and green zonesThe Indian Armed Forces honoured COVID-19 warriors with various special activities on Sunday, with the IAF carrying out a flypast and showering petals on hospital buildingsWhile announcing the guidelines for lockdown 3.0, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital is ready to reopen as the lockdown is hampering the economyThe number of coronavirus deaths in the US has climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, as per a tally by Johns Hopkins University, reported news agency AFP.The country has recorded over 1.15 million cases and 67,674 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said that the country will have a coronavirus vaccine by the "end of this year", AFP further reported.India on Monday entered the third phase of its lockdown which will last for the next two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus. While many restrictions will continue in the red zones, some relaxations have been granted in orange and green zones, where less number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)