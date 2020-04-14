This Jharkhand Village Has Bigger Problems Than COVID-19

Almost 76% of Jharkhand’s population lives in rural pockets in India. The Jawar village in Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand is home to hundreds of migrant workers. The villagers say coronavirus is just one among the many woes plaguing them.

We spoke to villagers to find out how they are dealing with the crises. The coronavirus was not on top of Pachu Chandravanshi’s mind when we spoke to him about it.