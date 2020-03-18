Coronavirus: How India’s Biggest Quarantine For COVID-19 Functions
The Quint spoke to India’s first and biggest quarantine’s in-charge Dr AP Joshi, the Chief Medical Officer of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The ITBP had set up its first quarantine facility on 30 January in Chhawla in Delhi with a capacity of 1,000 beds.
He speaks about his experience so far in handling those who have been evacuated and brought back to India from different countries.
“Right now, my family is not staying with me. They are in my hometown. But yes, they are very worried. I have been working here from Day 1. I’ve been in charge of this place from 30 January. Minus 2-3 ITBP doctors, all the rest have been working here continuously.I planned to go home during Holi. My father is old, about 82 years, he is very worried about me. I now plan to go in the last week of April, if I get leave. Before that I will quarantine myself for 14 days.”Dr AP Joshi, CMO, ITBP
Doctors at the quarantine facility self-monitor routinely.
Fifteen medics in Kerala are in quarantine and 1 doctor in Karnataka has been tested positive after treating COVID-19 patients.
‘Paucity Of Personal Protective Suits’
It is essential for all doctors, paramedics and other staff attending those suspected of having coronavirus to wear personal protective (PP) suits that cover them from head to toe. Dr Joshi explains how precautions are taken by the medical staffers at the quarantine.
Due to paucity of single use personal protective suits in the market, they are being used wisely by doctors at quarantine, says Dr Joshi.
“We try to work for 4 hours at a stretch after wearing the personal protective suit because of the lack of availability. What we have learnt is that PP is manufactured in China. And China’s government has purchased it from its vendors at three times the price. So PP was imported from China. Hence, there is a shortage of PP here. Where we see that 2 people can manage, we don’t send 4 people wearing PP suit.”Dr AP Joshi, CMO, ITBP
‘Healthy Route, Unhealthy Route, Followed Strictly’
Dr Joshi explains that there are certain procedures which are followed while examining suspected Coronavirus patients.
“Doctor has one route to enter the ward and another route to exit the ward. The route he takes to enter the ward is safe and healthy route. The route that he takes to come back is unhealthy because he is coming back after examining the patient and wearing a contaminated PP suit. At the exit door, we dispose of our bio waste. And these bins have chloride solution with which it is disinfected. We clean ourselves with sanitizer and then move out of the place.”Dr AP Joshi, CMO, ITBP
‘After Discharge, 14 Days Home Quarantine Must’
Once the person is discharged from the quarantine after being tested negative, he/she is instructed by the surveillance officer at the quarantine to home quarantine himself/herself for another 14 days.
The individual is also provided with phone numbers of the surveillance officer who can be contacted at any time of need.
“The surveillance officer cannot be in touch with suspects for 24 hours. But on a daily basis, the surveillance officer checks up on their health. Those who are released from quarantine, during the discharge we brief them. There is a separate advisory on it, like for 14 days, they will not meet anyone and will stay away from other family members. If they have even the slightest fever they have to contact us immediately on the given phone numbers.”Dr AP Joshi, CMO, ITBP
There is no need to panic and no need for people to wear masks all the time, says Dr Joshi. Maintaining social distance is essential.
