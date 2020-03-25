Coronavirus: GoAir Says All Employees Will Have Pay Cut in March
As the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted revenues of the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube stated on Wednesday, 25 March, that all employees will be taking a pay cut in March.
During the last few weeks, GoAir has already taken some cost cutting measures – it has laid off its expat pilots, asked its employees to go on leave without pay on a rotational basis, and announced that its top leadership would be taking a pay cut of up to 50 percent.
Dube told employees in an official communication, "Under the current conditions we find ourselves in, we are left with no choice but to extend salary cuts for all of us for the month of March. We will ensure that the lowest pay grades suffer the least."
India had banned international commercial passenger flights for a period of one week from Sunday. Moreover, domestic flights had also been suspended from Tuesday midnight.
Air India also announced that the pandemic has caused "insurmountable dip" in revenues and therefore, it is reducing the allowances of all employees – except cabin crew – by 10 percent for the next three months.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)
