COVID-19: DGCA Extends Ban on International Passenger Flights

"However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA," it said.

The government suspended domestic passenger flight operations from midnight on 24 March.

There are nearly 650 coronavirus positive cases in the country and 13 people have died, according to the Union health ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus.