‘We Say A Prayer Daily’: Delhi Nurses Caring For COVID-19 Patients

A group of nurses caring for coronavirus patients in a government hospital in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden have a new routine – they say a small prayer before staring their day at work.

“We start our work every morning with a prayer and we pray that every patient who has tested positive recovers soon. We also say a prayer for our own safety. We want to perform our job to the best of our capabilities but that can happen only if we don’t get infected ourselves,” said a nurse who did not want to be identified.

By being at the forefront, nurses are at higher risk of contracting the virus. Especially, in an area like Dilshad Garden, which has been declared a hotspot and sealed by the Delhi government, as of Wednesday, 9 April.