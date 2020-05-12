Video Editor: Deepthi RamdasDr Zuha Ahmed, who lives in Delhi’s Pratap Khand, is a resident doctor at the emergency ward in Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital in Delhi. Pratap Khand was designated as a COVID-19 containment zone in the first week of April, when nine people tested positive.However, due to a shortage of doctors at the hospital, the Medical Superintendent there had issued Ahmed a COVID-19 pass. But, she was still not allowed to move out of her home.“I work at GTB hospital’s emergency ward, yet I’m not allowed to go to the hospital. The Medical Superintendent has given me a pass. He gave me a letter mentioning that I’m required at GTB hospital’s emergency department for its proper functioning. Still, they did not let me go.”Dr Zuha Ahmed, Resident Doctor, Guru Teg Bahadur HospitalTablighi Members in Quarantine For a Month in Delhi Set to Go Home“When I spoke to the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), he simply said no one is allowed to move out. The work is obviously suffering. I will not be getting my salary. The patient load has increased and number of resident doctors is less, so they are also suffering,” she added.A source at the SDM’s office at Vivek Vihar told The Quint that there are several essential workers, like paramedics, doctors and journalists, residing in containment zone and none of them are allowed to move out.“We are allowing essential workers to move out only on one condition, that is, if he/she wants to move out and not return to the containment area.”A source at SDM’s officeThis leads to another problem. Dr Ahmed is ready to move out and not return home, but GTB hospital can't provide her accommodation.“I checked with my hospital management about the hostel. They said there is no vacancy at the hospital hostel. I checked about hotel rooms, but they said those are meant for COVID-19 doctors only.”Dr Zuha Ahmed, Resident Doctor, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital‘Over 5,000 People Living in Adjacent Containment Zones’Dr Ahmed emphasised that along with Pratap Khand, two adjacent colonies, Shiv Khand and Govind Khand, where around 5,000 people live, have also been sealed since early April. Due to slow testing and uncertainty about opening the area, many residents are angry and frustrated.Reporter: Have they tested everybody who has had contact with COVID-19 patients?No, that is the problem. They say those who had contact with COVID-19 patients have not been tested yet. But, if they made a list of those people, why haven’t they tested them yet? When we’re asking them to open the area, then we’re told those people have not been tested.Those who had contact with COVID patients, are their lists are being prepared now?Yes, they are preparing the list now, over a month later. In fact, they are not preparing it, they have asked someone in the colony to prepare it. The source at the SDM’s office blamed lack of local support for the delay in conducting the tests.“We have made a list of primary contacts but some patients and locals were not cooperating and not getting themselves tested. We cannot function without local support.”A source at SDM’s officeDelhi Govt Launches ‘Operation SHIELD’ in 21 Containment AreasThe nine people who tested positive initially have recovered and have come back home. But, a few days ago, a new COVID-19 case was reported in the locality because of which the SDM is unable to open the area.As per the guidelines, a containment zone remains sealed till no new case is reported in the area for 21 days.Instead of sealing a particular street or building, the SDM has sealed a large area which is causing a lot of trouble to people, says Dr Ahmed. She adds that initially, disinfectants were sprayed in the locality but now that too has stopped.While locals are frustrated, the SDM has to follow the guidelines. Is it time to revisit containment zone guidelines? Can safety and ease of movement of locals be better balanced? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.