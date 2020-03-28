COVID-19: Uddhav Wins Praise but Is Maharashtra Govt Doing Enough?

He further adds, “In March, our state usually collects revenue worth around Rs 35,000-40,000 crores. At this time, if shops are shut down, so there will be no GST, there will be no excise because there will be no purchase or sale of vehicles, and there won’t be any income. I think out of the Rs 35,000 crore that we receive in March, the only amount we will get is about Rs 16,000 crore that’s received online from the big industries. Apart from that, we are not going to receive a single rupee. The worry here is that the expenditure has tripled and the income will decrease.”

Pointing out the need to strike a balance between the social factor and businesses at a time like this, Sudhir Mungantiwar says, “We need to prevent the divide between the big scale business and the small workers or else the chain will break. We really need to work a lot in Maharashtra and we need to work wisely. Because, if the time comes, then all our deposits, be it of the Maharashtra government or any other state government, we will have to step ahead of our rules and make use of these deposits to help push the economy in the time of crisis.”