‘Employers Won’t Give Leaves’: Domestic Helps Work Amid COVID-19

"The government is saying wash your hands regularly, maintain cleanliness, do not touch doors and do not go to the homes of other people. But my employer says I will not get leaves, that I must come in. On the contrary, they keep nagging me to wash my hands as soon as I come in, not go to the houses of other people, and not invite guests at home," 35-year-old Bhanu, who works as a cook at the apartments in Delhi's Alaknanda area, lists the dos and don’ts her employers have imposed on her.

Over the past few days, Bhanu says she noticed a difference in the lifestyle of her employers. “They sleep for longer hours in the morning,” she says, and that with more people at home now, different family members open the door to let her in. Bhanu, however, gets no extra sleep. She leaves home at 7:00 am every morning, with no changes to her usual routine.



While social distancing and work from home has become the norm, with the death toll rising to three in India and 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 17 March, The Quint spoke to maids, drivers and guards to understand how their economic and social positions have left them with little choice. Caught between misinformation and apathy, with no offer of leaves or rest, they are doing their best to ward off COVID-19 so they can earn their daily bread.