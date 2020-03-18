‘Employers Won’t Give Leaves’: Domestic Helps Work Amid COVID-19
"The government is saying wash your hands regularly, maintain cleanliness, do not touch doors and do not go to the homes of other people. But my employer says I will not get leaves, that I must come in. On the contrary, they keep nagging me to wash my hands as soon as I come in, not go to the houses of other people, and not invite guests at home," 35-year-old Bhanu, who works as a cook at the apartments in Delhi's Alaknanda area, lists the dos and don’ts her employers have imposed on her.
Over the past few days, Bhanu says she noticed a difference in the lifestyle of her employers. “They sleep for longer hours in the morning,” she says, and that with more people at home now, different family members open the door to let her in. Bhanu, however, gets no extra sleep. She leaves home at 7:00 am every morning, with no changes to her usual routine.
While social distancing and work from home has become the norm, with the death toll rising to three in India and 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 17 March, The Quint spoke to maids, drivers and guards to understand how their economic and social positions have left them with little choice. Caught between misinformation and apathy, with no offer of leaves or rest, they are doing their best to ward off COVID-19 so they can earn their daily bread.
'Don't Know if My Employers Are Sick'
Bhanu lives with her husband, three sons, a daughter-in-law, a grandson, in Delhi's Tughlaqabad area. She is the only one with a regular job which pays her Rs 15,000 per month. Her sons work with a team that organises lights and music at gatherings, but with the Delhi government dissuading people from organising or attending large gatherings, their work has taken a hit. While her sons go out every other day to look for work, Bhanu knows she cannot afford a break.
But going to work is not her problem, she says. Otherwise healthy and tenacious, her concern is, "I do not even know if the houses where I work at have ailing people or even those with relevant symptoms. People do not tell us these things, it is like they forget," she said.
Along with listening to the government, now she listens to her employers as well. This involves washing her hands and telling her family repeatedly that it is essential she does not fall sick.
“I tell them I am the only one with regular pay. So they need to practice hygiene or there will be no money at home. I cannot afford to fall sick, but I can also not afford to not go to work. My employers keep a tab of the days I’ve come in, they deduct money depending on my leaves and as I said; coronavirus or not, they do not plan to give me any leaves.”
'Wearing a Mask Because Everyone Else Is'
A delivery agent, 49-year-old Dukhran, who walked into an apartment with a mask spoke to a guard, 28-year-old Lallan, who was also wearing one. They exchanged pleasantries and then went on to talk about how much their masks cost. While Dukhran's cost Rs 100, Lallan's cost Rs 80. As they spoke, both removed their masks.
This reporter asked them why they were wearing masks at all, and whether they had the symptoms or stayed in the same house as someone who had the symptoms, but both said they were in good health.
“I am wearing it as I see everyone wearing it. If you say I should not, I will take it off,” Dukhran says and takes the mask off a second later, revealing a wide smile behind it. He is quick to add that he does not enjoy wearing it one bit. Lallan defends wearing his cloth mask by saying that he washes it everyday, “I bought Dettol particularly for this a few days ago. I wash it every morning,” he says, looking concerned.
Doctors and health experts have repeatedly said that one does not need to wear masks. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said, "If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected infection. It is important to dispose it in a lined bin.”
Dr Sumit Ray, a critical care specialist, in an earlier conversation with FIT, says “the only type of masks that work are N95, and they are not easy to wear. They have to fit perfectly and disposed off after use. These are needed only by doctors who attend to patients who have been infected. Pollution masks don’t work.”
And if one is wearing a mask, then the WHO says, "Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water."
Dukhran and Lallan are, however, quick to remove their masks every time they take a beedi (smoke) break, make a call on the mobile phone, eat their meals or, when they speak to each other.
'Rich Person's Disease'
While Lallan is anxious, Dukhran is certain he will not contract the disease. He delivers parcels for a private agency everyday across Delhi, which means meeting people regularly. "Our bosses have given us no off since this corona word got out. We have to work," he says, adding that he does not mind it one bit.
42-year-old Joginder Singh, who works as a driver and earns Rs 14,000 a month, says the same thing. "There is not as much fear. No one in my locality in Okhla area has the money to travel outside. All these people with the disease are not like us."
While Singh ensures he carries a handkerchief and washes his hand regularly when at work, his practices the opposite at home. Despite calls to maintain social distancing, Singh regularly meets his extended family of 12-15 people. "In the last month, we must have met five to six times. Never have we discussed coronavirus at all. There is not as much fear right now."
Avoiding Non-Veg & A Hand Sanitiser
Lallan says he will never contract the disease. That he is a vegetarian is what reinforces his belief. "I do not eat meat or fish also. I do not have those kind of habits. There is no chance of me contracting this disease via an animal or anything. Then why will this happen to me?"
This is another myth around the spread of coronavirus, which has been refuted amongst others by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry & Dairying. Minister Giriraj Singh has himself said that 'consuming eggs, chicken, meat and fish is completely safe'.
Despite not taking calls of social distancing seriously, to reassure himself that he is making an effort to steer clear of the virus, Singh has made an unprecedented purchase. "We never bought a hand sanitizer before, I had never even heard of it. I bought this a few days ago after my employer got one for the car. Everyone is using it so we are also using it now." Singh decided to buy the biggest bottle available. Smiling over it, he says, "I bought the biggest one possible. No one else in our neighbourhood has such a big one." Health experts have insisted that one does not need sanitizers and can use soap and water which is just as effective to kill the infection.
At a time when India is moving towards a complete shutdown in the wake of a pandemic, whether the privileged are fully cognizant of the needs of those who are a lot more vulnerable than them remains a question.
