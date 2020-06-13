India on Friday, 13 June crosseed the 3-lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases.The total cases rose to 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Catch all live updtes about the COVID-19 pandemic here.Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday said the recovery rate has increased to 49.47 percent and a total of 1,47,194 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease, IANS reported.India has risen to spot of the fourth worst-affected country due to the pandemic as it added around 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day and surpassed the UK’s tallyThe Centre has advised states to focus on containment, testing and tracing, health infrastructure up-gradation, case clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19, according to IANS.States were asked to also pay special attention to the emerging epicentres and undertake stringent containment measures so as to check the spread of virus.They were advised that active house-to-house surveillance through Special Teams in containment zones is critical for early identification of cases.They were also requested to expedite the upgrade of hospital infrastructure so as to manage the cases as per projections besides ensuring sufficient logistics (e.g. pulse oximeters), and trained human resources (doctors, staff nurses, non-clinical staff).Cases in Delhi 40 Times More Than in Noida, Ghaziabad: UP to SC We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.