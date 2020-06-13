India on Friday, 13 June crosseed the 3-lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases.The total cases rose to 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Meanwhile, parts of Chinese capital Beijing have been locked down due to fresh virus cluster, AFP news agency reported.The pandemic has killed 425,282 people with the US still the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil with 41,828 deaths, and Britain 41,481 deaths, according to AFPPrime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 JuneIndia has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus, surpassing the UK in terms of the number of casesMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that the lockdown relaxations in the state are not being revokedIAt least 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and and three deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 AM today. 164 people recovered and 177 discharged so far. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 12,186, including 275 deaths, 9,175 recovered and 8,784 discharged.AAP MLA Sanjay Singh wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to demand a change in ICMR guidelines for more testing.“Need of the hour is to increase the number of testings. ICMR guideline for testing should be changed for that. I've written to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for the same, anyone who suspects they're infected should be allowed to go to pathology labs and get tested,” he said.“More and more pathology labs across the country should be given license and more & more testing kits should be made available to states. It should be known that who is infected and who isn't. Otherwise we would be sitting on a ball of fire, waiting for an explosion,” he added.Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday,If you want the number of tests conducted for #COVID19 to increase, then ask ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar JainOut of the 2,220 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 71 are positive, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said.Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster, AFP news agency reported.Ludhiana Police Commissioner R Agrawal issued new guidelines for shops and restaurants to function on the weekend.“On Saturdays, shops in the state which used to close at 7 pm will close at 5 pm. Essential shops can continue to remain open till 7 pm on those days. Restaurants and liquor shops will continue to remain open till 8 pm and movement will continue till 9 pm,” he announced.“Inter-district movement can continue without pass on weekdays but on weekends and gazetted holidays e-pass is needed. In case of medical emergency or any other emergency, they can move without pass. There's no restriction on movement of goods,” he added.India crosseed the 3-lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases.The total cases rose to 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.An FIR has been registered against a college in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune district for holding examination by calling students to the college amid lockdown.Krishna Murti, a 97-year-old man was admitted at the hospital on 30 May after being tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was discharged after his test report was negative for COVID-19. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.