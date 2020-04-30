The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 33,610 on Thursday evening, 30 April, with the death toll standing at 1,075, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.This number includes 24,162 active cases, 8,372 cured/discharged patients, and one migrated person.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus here).67 Deaths Since Last EveningA total of 67 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening of which 32 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi and one from Karnataka.Of the 1,075 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 432 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 197, Madhya Pradesh at 130, Delhi at 56, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 39 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.The death toll reached 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telengana, 22 in West Bengal while Karantaka reported 21 deaths. Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.Many districts will get "considerable relaxations" beginning 4 May as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in "tremendous gains" in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers and students stranded at various places for over a month to return to their homes including by crossing state borders.The Union Home Ministry added that new guidelines will come into effect from 4 May, giving "considerable relaxations to many districts".Without divulging any details regarding the possible relaxations, the ministry said these new guidelines will be announced in the days to come.India Could Lose 4% GDP Permanently Due to COVID-19: Crisil Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)