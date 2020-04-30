The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 33,050, including 23,651 active cases, 1,074 deaths and 8,324 recoveries, according to health ministry data.The home ministry, in a tweet late on Wednesday, said, "New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4 May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts."The United States reported 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, according to AFP news agency.The home ministry has allowed the movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, and students, subject to conditionsAs many as 597 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the case tally in the state to 9,915Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said on Wednesday that farm growth will not be impacted much this fiscal due to the COVID-19 lockdownPunjab has announced that the curfew in the state will be extended by two weeks, though a four-hour relaxation from the lockdown will be granted everyday in non-containment/red zone areas127 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Pune district in the last 12 hours. Total positive cases in the district stand at 1722, the district health officer told ANI.86 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2524 including 57 deaths. 827 patients have recovered from the disease till date, according to the state’s health department.India needs Rs 65,000 crore to feed the poor during the pandemic and can afford to do that, Raghuram Rajan said in a dialogue with Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.“We need to be cleverer in lifting lockdown. We need to open up in a measured way as India does not have the capacity to feed people for long,” he added. “There will have to be rethinking on everything in the global economy once we are out of this pandemic.”South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has marked below five in about two months, AP reports.The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday that the additional figures took the country's total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there were no newly reported cases of local infections.President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again,” AP reported.To underscore his confidence, Trump said he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending more than a month mostly cooped up in the White House, starting with a trip to Arizona next week.And he said he's hoping to hold mass campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then.There will be a complete lockdown in the limits of Varanasi municipal corporation till 3 May, ANI reported. “Home delivery to be done for people in case they need anything. People will be allowed to move out of the limits only on health and medical grounds,” said DM Kaushal Raj Sharma.Three persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jajpur, taking the total positive cases in the state to 128, according to the state government, ANI reports.No new cases were recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for four days. 8100 per million people have been tested according to Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi, ANi reports.Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy, nearly half of the global workforce, face an immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the continued sharp decline in working hours because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the International Labour Organization has said, PTI reports.More than 430 million enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk "serious disruption", the UN agency added.As many as 35 of the 50 American states have released formal opening plans, as US President Donald Trump on Wednesday exuded confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has seen more than 61,000 deaths over the past two months due to COVID-19, PTI reported."We mourn, and I have to say this so strongly we mourn every life tragically lost to the invisible enemy. The IMF board on Wednesday approved USD 220 million in emergency aid for Afghanistan to help the country deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported."The pandemic is inflicting heavy damage on Afghanistan's economy, which is expected to contract sharply in 2020, imperilling the livelihood of a significant segment of the population," the IMF said in a statement.2,502 coronavirus deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the United States, according to news agency AFP. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the US has topped 60,000.