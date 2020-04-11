Total COVID-19 Cases at 7,447, Death Toll Rises to 239: Health Min

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases had crossed 7,000 on Friday with at least 236 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lockdown till 30 April, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers to take stock of the situation.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday maintained that there is no community transmission of novel coronavirus in the country so far while urging people to follow lockdown norms and social distancing properly.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced 'Operation SHIELD' to contain the spread of the disease.

Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of “SHIELD” in any containment area.

