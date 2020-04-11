Total COVID-19 Cases at 7,447, Death Toll Rises to 239: Health Min
The total number of coronavirus cases in India shot up to 7,447 on Saturday, 11 April, with the death toll standing at 239, according to the Union Health Ministry.
India reported forty deaths and 1,035 new cases in the last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in case numbers.
The highest number of cured cases is also in Maharashtra at 188. Delhi has reported 903 confirmed cases, while Uttar Pradesh has 431 cases. In Rajasthan, the number is at 553, while it is 473 and 435 in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases had crossed 7,000 on Friday with at least 236 deaths as several places including Delhi and Mumbai reported further spread of the deadly virus and Punjab became the second state to extend the lockdown till 30 April, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers to take stock of the situation.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday maintained that there is no community transmission of novel coronavirus in the country so far while urging people to follow lockdown norms and social distancing properly.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced 'Operation SHIELD' to contain the spread of the disease.
Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of “SHIELD” in any containment area.
