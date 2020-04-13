COVID-19: Number of Cases Crosses 9,000-Mark; Death Toll at 308
The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday, 13 April, with the death toll standing at 308.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 7,987 active cases and 308 deaths, while 856 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated, adding up to a total of 9,152 cases.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 1,985, followed by Delhi at 1,154 and Tamil Nadu at 1,075.
India is nearing the end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However, the lockdown is most likely to be extended by another two weeks, albeit with certain relaxations to be granted.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)