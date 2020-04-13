COVID-19: Number of Cases Crosses 9,000-Mark; Death Toll at 308

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday, 13 April, with the death toll standing at 308.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 7,987 active cases and 308 deaths, while 856 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated, adding up to a total of 9,152 cases.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 1,985, followed by Delhi at 1,154 and Tamil Nadu at 1,075.