India’s total coronavirus cases crossed four lakhs on Sunday, 21 June, with 15,413 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 1,69,451.Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Modi on Sunday, 21 June said that “due to the corona pandemic, the world today is understanding the importance of yoga even more than it did before”, adding that yoga bolsters immunity which will help in the fight against the disease.Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday, 20 June, rolled back the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine order for COVID-19 patients, saying "only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institution isolation."Earlier, the Delhi government had opposed the LG's quarantine order in the first DDMA meeting held on Saturday, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha has tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha pollsThe Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved the recommendations of the Expert Committee to fix the rates of beds for COVID-19 patients, LG Anil Baijal said on SaturdayTamil Nadu on Saturday reported 2,396 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths, taking the tally to 56,845 and the death toll to 704There have been over 8.6 million coronavirus cases reported globally, with India being the fourth worst-affected countryPM Modi launched the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana’ – a Rs 50,000 crore mega job scheme for migrant workers, who have returned to their home statesIndia’s total coronavirus cases crossed four lakhs on Sunday, 21 June, with 15,413 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 1,69,451.The total number of fatalities stands at 13,254.Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Modi on Sunday, 21 June said that “due to the corona pandemic, the world today is understanding the importance of yoga even more than it did before”, adding that yoga bolsters immunity which will help in the fight against the disease.He also stated that yoga exercises like the pranayam help strengthen the respiratory system which is most affected by the virus."Yoga will help us fight the coronavirus. It gives us the confidence to face troubles and win over them", he added.Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha has tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha polls held on Friday, reports said.The MLA had given his sample on Friday afternoon, reported NDTV, with his positive report, along with that of his wife, coming out later in the day.On Saturday, five other BJP MLAs, who were in touch with Saklecha, also got themselves tested in Bhopal, reported The Indian Express. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.