Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from his residence in New Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day, at 6.40am on Sunday, 21 June.Unlike every year, this year's Yoga Day celebrations across the country were conducted digitally and electronically keeping social distancing norms and other factors in mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Prime Minister said that this Yoga Day was the chance to increase one's bond with their families."Today we are staying away from public gatherings and practising Yoga at home with our families", said the Prime Minister.The theme for this year's Yoga Day was thus "Yoga At Home, And Yoga With Family".Yoga Asanas and Meditation to Help You Strengthen Your ImmunityYoga erases differences and brings people together, he said."During these times of COVID-19, the participation of people in the 'My Life, My Yoga' video blogging competition shows how interest towards yoga is growing manifold", he added.The 'My Life, My Yoga' video blogging competition was instituted by the AYUSH Ministry to create awareness about the benefits of yoga in the country, and across the world."Due to the corona pandemic, the world today is understanding the importance of yoga even more than it did before", the Prime Minister stated, saying that yoga bolsters immunity which will help in the fight against the disease.He also stated that yoga exercises like the pranayam help strengthen the respiratory system which is most affected by the virus."Yoga will help us fight the coronavirus. It gives us the confidence to face troubles and win over them", he added.He further added that yoga does not discriminate and goes beyond factors of caste, creed, race, gender and colour.International Yoga Day: 10 Yoga Asanas for Beginners We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.