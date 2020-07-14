‘Who Will Give Us Jobs?’: Delhi’s Sex Workers Hit Hard By COVID-19

These were the words of Sudha (name changed), a sex worker in Delhi’s red light area, GB Road. An estimated 3,000 sex workers live in this locality. Sudha was trafficked to GB Road 15 years ago, but was able to make a living over the years. However, the coronavirus pandemic has left many sex workers like Sudha with no source of livelihood.

Hundreds of sex workers have reportedly left GB Road and returned to their hometowns in search of alternative livelihoods. Those remaining are also looking for an opportunity to leave the city.