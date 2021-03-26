59,118 New COVID Cases in India, Biggest One-Day Spike in 5 Months
The death toll increased by 257 to 1,60,949.
India on Friday, 26 March, reported 59,118 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,18,46,652. The death toll increased by 257 to 1,60,949.
This the biggest one-day rise in cases since 18 October.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,21,066 active cases across the country, while 1,12,64,637 patients have been discharged, with 32,987 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
On Thursday, the state reported the highest single-day spike ever with 35,952 new cases.
Mumbai also reported the biggest one-day spike, with 5,504 new infections on Thursday.
