COVID-19: 72-Year-Old Man From Punjab Succumbs, India’s 4th Death

The sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday, 19 March.

The septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram said.

When contacted, district civil surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said the man had arrived from Germany via Italy on 7 March.

Click here for all live updates related to COVID-19.