COVID-19: 72-Year-Old Man From Punjab Succumbs, India’s 4th Death
The sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday, 19 March.
The septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram said.
When contacted, district civil surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said the man had arrived from Germany via Italy on 7 March.
The resident of Banga came to the health centre with severe chest pain on Wednesday and immediately collapsed. He died later in the day, Bhatia said.
State Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal confirmed that the sample of the Banga resident had tested positive.
The number novel coronavirus cases rose to at least 167 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.
(With inputs from PTI)
