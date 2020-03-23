Consumer Electronics & Appliance Makers Suspend Manufacturing

Consumer electronics and appliance makers like Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances have suspended manufacturing till 31 March amid lockdown in several states to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

These companies will review resumption in production around 31 March, depending on further directives from the governments at that time.

South Korean major Samsung, which manufactures a range of products like mobile phones, refrigerators and washing machines, has suspended operations at its Noida and Chennai plants.