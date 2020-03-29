Centre Asks States to Seal Borders to Stop Mass Exodus of Migrants
A day after thousands of migrant workers thronged Anand Vihar bus terminus on the Delhi-UP border to return to their villages, the Centre on Sunday, 29 March, asked states to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movement of migrant workers during lockdown.
The press release further stated, “Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act.”
‘Arrangements to Be Made for Migrant Workers at Their Workplaces’
The Centre has directed the states to make adequate arrangements for the migrant workers and the poor at their places of work.
"States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the lockdown without any cut," read the statement.
Three weeks of strict enforcement to curb the spread of coronavirus have been deemed essential by the Centre.
