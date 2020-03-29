Centre Asks States to Seal Borders to Stop Mass Exodus of Migrants
Migrant workers amid a nationwide lockdown at Lal Quarter Bus Stand in New Delhi, Sunday.
Migrant workers amid a nationwide lockdown at Lal Quarter Bus Stand in New Delhi, Sunday.(Photo: PTI)

A day after thousands of migrant workers thronged Anand Vihar bus terminus on the Delhi-UP border to return to their villages, the Centre on Sunday, 29 March, asked states to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movement of migrant workers during lockdown.

During a video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.

The press release further stated, “Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act.”

(Photo: PIB)

‘Arrangements to Be Made for Migrant Workers at Their Workplaces’

The Centre has directed the states to make adequate arrangements for the migrant workers and the poor at their places of work.

"States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the lockdown without any cut," read the statement.

Additionally, it also added that the migrants who violated the lockdown and travelled during this period will be subject to “minimum 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities.”

Three weeks of strict enforcement to curb the spread of coronavirus have been deemed essential by the Centre.

