Mumbai: Visitors wear protective masks outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients. Photo for representation purpose.
56-Year-Old Man From Mumbai’s Dharavi Tests Positive for COVID-19

A 56-year-old man from Mumbai’s Dharavi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, 1 April. This is the first case recorded in India’s largest slum.

Seven family members of the 56-year-old have also been placed under home quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 April.

The SRA building where the person was residing has been completely sealed off by the BMC to stop the virus from spreading.

Five other areas across Mumbai, that have emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus, were sealed earlier in the day. These areas include the Worli Koliwada area, a slum in Prabhadevi, pockets of Kalina, Kandivali and Goregaon in Mumbai.

As of 1 April, 16 patients have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. COVID-19 cases meanwhile soared to 335. Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, at 181. Followed by Pune at 50.

