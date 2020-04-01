56-Year-Old Man From Mumbai’s Dharavi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Five other areas across Mumbai, that have emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus, were sealed earlier in the day. These areas include the Worli Koliwada area, a slum in Prabhadevi, pockets of Kalina, Kandivali and Goregaon in Mumbai.

As of 1 April, 16 patients have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. COVID-19 cases meanwhile soared to 335. Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, at 181. Followed by Pune at 50.