56-Year-Old Man From Mumbai’s Dharavi Tests Positive for COVID-19
A 56-year-old man from Mumbai’s Dharavi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, 1 April. This is the first case recorded in India’s largest slum.
The SRA building where the person was residing has been completely sealed off by the BMC to stop the virus from spreading.
Five other areas across Mumbai, that have emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus, were sealed earlier in the day. These areas include the Worli Koliwada area, a slum in Prabhadevi, pockets of Kalina, Kandivali and Goregaon in Mumbai.
As of 1 April, 16 patients have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra. COVID-19 cases meanwhile soared to 335. Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, at 181. Followed by Pune at 50.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)