CAA Protests | UP Cops Beat Detained Children for Sleeping: Report

In addition, the report claims that the police had put up posters of protesters in public places in a bid to create fear in their minds. This was combined with vandalism of community homes in Raukhedi, Jalalabad, and Bijnor district where police reportedly threatened families to cooperate with the police.

"The policemen suddenly broke the door open and arrested S without asking or responding to any questions. The police also went upstairs and broke our household items...The police did this in many houses in the locality and any male member present in the house was being arrested. There were no lady police accompanying them even as they were barging into people’s homes forcefully. How can they do this? Who gives them this right?” asked F (initials only), whose brother S (initials only) was arrested.

In order to hide their brutalities, the police in Muzaffarnagar reportedly asked heads of madrassas to give in writing that none of their students were subject to any torture, as a precondition to their release.