The Union Home Ministry has requested all the states and Union Territories of the country to cooperate with the Railways Ministry to ensure that there are more of the special 'Shramik' trains in service for the migrant labourers, amid the coronavirus crisis.In a letter to the states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, "I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places."He also added that the government should ensure that the migrant workers do not resort to walking on the road or on rail tracks. "In case they are found in such condition, they should be counselled and taken to the nearby shelter and should be provided food and water," he said in the letter.In another letter addressed to the states, the MHA said that the state governments should ensure smooth movement, including inter-state for all medical professionals, paramedic staff, and sanitation personnel.He added that several states had mandated the closure of private clinics and nursing homes, and their reopening would greatly help the currently overburdened health care system."I would also urge the states and UTs to ensure that clinics and nursing homes continue to function," said Bhalla.'85% Migrants' Travel Fare Paid by Railways, 15% by States': Govt