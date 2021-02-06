Consensual Sex Between Minors a Legal Grey Area: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 4 February, granted bail to and suspended the sentence of a 19-year-old convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 for sexually abusing his 15-year-old cousin in September 2017.

In his order, Justice Sandeep K Shinde noted “consensual sex between minors has been in a legal grey area because the consent given by minor is not considered to be valid,” The Indian Express reported.

The accused had been convicted under Section 376 (2) (n), and provisions of POCSO Act. However, Manoj S Mohite, senior counsel had submitted that the victim had resiled from her statement and sought suspension of the sentence.

The court subsequently observed that the minor girl had retracted her statement in the FIR, and the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report could not be accessed till the end of trial, the report added.

After a criminal appeal filed by the 19-year-old, the judgment was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Shinde on Thursday.