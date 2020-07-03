Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Over NEET OBC Quota, Rahul Shows Support
Sonia stated that OBC students have lost 11,000 seats since 2017 due to the denial of reservation.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 3 July, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding reservation for students from other backward classes (OBC) in the state medical colleges under the All India Quota of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) — the country's primary entrance exam for undergraduate medical and dental students.
“I would like to bring to your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in State/UT Medical education institutions,” she wrote in the letter.
Rahul, supporting the letter by Congress, said, “Affirmative action is vital for social justice.”
“Under the All India Quota, 15 percent, 7.5 percent and 10 percent seats are reserved for SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribes) and Economically Weaker Section candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions,” she added.
She noted that the denial of reservation to OBC students in state medical institutions is a barrier to access of medical education for deserving candidates.
“In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institution.”Sonia Gandhi, Congress President
While replying to litigation by political parties from Tamil Nadu, the central government last month informed the Madras High Court that it was unlikely to admit Other Backward Classes (OBC) students under All India Quota in all government institutions unless the Supreme Court comprehensively settles the pending issue.
Meanwhile, Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Friday that JEE Main examination will be held between 1-6 September, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27 September and NEET examination will be held on 13 September.
