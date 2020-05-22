Congress leader Sanjay Jha said on Friday, 22 May, that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and will self-quarantine for the next 10-12 days.“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days (sic),” he tweeted.“Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all,” the Congress spokesperson added.Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases and 3,583 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Mohan Bhagwat Never Said He Lost Faith in Religion Amid COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.