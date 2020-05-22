The United States recorded 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, news agency AFP reported on Friday, 22 May, quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker.Meanwhile in India, with a spike of 5,609 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases on Thursday, 21 May, stood at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced new guidelines for domestic air travel that will resume from 25 May and said that the fares of tickets will be in a specific range as decided by the ministry.Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports and passengers for recommencement of domestic flightsWithin two hours of online booking opening, 1.49 lakh tickets booked on Thursday, for the first set of 73 special passenger trains that will be run from 1 JuneGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases worldwideThe Indian Railways said, “From today booking/cancellation of reserved tickets shall also be available at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees and through authorized agents of IRCTC along with Passenger Reservation System counters of reservation centers and Common Service Centers.”“The United States added 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours,” reported news agency AFP quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.